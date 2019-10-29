Home

Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home
667 Harleysville Pike
Telford, PA 18969
215-703-9800
Russell A. Steigerwalt Obituary
Russell A.
Steigerwalt
Russell A. Steigerwalt, 95, of Macungie, died on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. He was the husband of the late Pansy Steigerwalt.
Born on Sep. 3, 1924, in Ashfield, he was one of 13 children of the late Elias and Sadie (Snell) Steigerwalt.
He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.
Surviving are a son Richard and a brother Allen, and extended family.
Service: Funeral service 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home, 667 Harleysville Pike, Telford. Interment, Whitemarsh Memorial Park. Call 11-11:30 a.m. Friday. Online condolences can be offered at www.WilliamsBergeyKoffel.com.
