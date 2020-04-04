|
|
Russell B.
Puschak, M.D.
Russell B. Puschak, M.D., 90, passed away peacefully at home in Macungie on March 26, 2020. He was the husband of the late Ann (Wul-chak) Pus-
chak.
He was born in Coal-
dale, and was a son of the late Wash and Mary (Polansky) Puschak.
He attended Penn State University, Bucknell University and Hahnemann Medical College.
After medical school he served as a captain in the U.S. Air Force. Upon his return, he completed his pediatric residencies at Harrisburg Polyclinic Hospital and St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in Philadelphia where he was chief resident.
Dr. Puschak devoted more than 43 years to the care of children. In 1972, he opened his pediatric practice in Allentown where he became an integral part of the medical community. He had a distinguished career as second chairman of the Lehigh Valley's largest pediatric department at the Allentown Hospital from 1975-1990.
During this time, he was influential in the development of the Neonatal Unit for the Allentown Hospital, which enabled newborns and infants to have access to neonatologists and the latest technology within the Lehigh Valley. This eliminated the need to transport critical patients to Philadelphia for care.
Dr. Puschak was instrumental in passing the first Child Safety Seat Law in PA (1985) working tirelessly with Gov. Dick Thornburgh. He served as chairman of the Department of Pediatrics at Allentown Hospital from 1976-1993, chairman of the PA State Chapter of American Pediatrics from 1976-1978 and president of the Pediatric Society of Northeast PA from 1980-1984.
Dr. Puschak volunteered his time as a pediatrician on Make-A-Wish Flights for children, as well as the Police and Firemen's Clinic in Philadelphia.
He was an avid tennis player and skier. In his later years, he enjoyed traveling and playing golf. He was devoted to his work and will be greatly missed by many.
Among his joys were gardening, genealogy and spending time with his children, grandchildren and extended family. He has been a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Allentown since 1971 where he enjoyed his faith, friends and fellowship.
Survivors: He leaves behind his son, Thomas B. Puschak, DMD, and his wife, Carol, of Lexington, MA; his two daughters, Susan Schneider, wife of Thomas A. Schneider II, M.D., of St. Louis, MO, and Anne-Marie Fuchs, wife of H. Peter Fuchs, of Concord, MA; his eight grandchildren, Erin, Natalie, Jeffrey, Sydney, Trey, Alex, Rose-Marie and Isabelle; brother Paul Puschak, and wife, Elaine, of Acton, MA; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to: Lehigh Valley Health Network, ATTN: "Children's Fellowship, In-Patient Child Life Fund", P.O. Box 1883, Allentown, PA 18105; or First Presbyterian Church of Allentown, ATTN: "Children's Fellowship", 3231 Tilghman St., Allentown, PA 18104.
Services: Interment will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown. A memorial service to celebrate Russell's life will be held at a later date. Following CDC guidelines. Please go to the link below for future service details. You may also upload photos and stories you may have to share. www.russellpuschak.com.
Published in Times News on Apr. 4, 2020