Russell D. Osenbach

Russell D. Osenbach, 92, of Delano, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019, in the Regional Medical Center, Scranton. He was the husband of the late Evelyn Osen-bach.

He was a railroad engin-eer for the for-mer Lehigh Valley Railroad, and later Conrail, and received a special commendation for 40 years of accident free service.

Born in Delano, he was a son of the late Moses and Mabel Osenbach.

A graduate of the former Delano High School, he attended Penn State University. Russell was an Army Infantry veteran of World War II, having served in Germany.

Surviving are two sons, David, and his wife, Mary Ann, of Delano, and John, and his wife, Carol, of Kutztown; three daughters, Jean Rhoads of Ringtown, Judy, wife of Tom Flaherty of Delano, and Joan, wife of Michael Hamm of Knoxville TN; 19 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by two sons, Russell and Daniel.

Service: Funeral service noon Wednesday, March 6, Lamar Christ Funeral Home, Hometown, with the Rev. Fred Crawford officiating. Interment, Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Call 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday. Published in Times News on Mar. 4, 2019