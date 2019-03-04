Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lamar Christ Funeral Home
31 Mahanoy Ave
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-1580
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Osenbach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell D. Osenbach

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Russell D. Osenbach Obituary
Russell D. Osenbach
Russell D. Osenbach, 92, of Delano, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019, in the Regional Medical Center, Scranton. He was the husband of the late Evelyn Osen-bach.
He was a railroad engin-eer for the for-mer Lehigh Valley Railroad, and later Conrail, and received a special commendation for 40 years of accident free service.
Born in Delano, he was a son of the late Moses and Mabel Osenbach.
A graduate of the former Delano High School, he attended Penn State University. Russell was an Army Infantry veteran of World War II, having served in Germany.
Surviving are two sons, David, and his wife, Mary Ann, of Delano, and John, and his wife, Carol, of Kutztown; three daughters, Jean Rhoads of Ringtown, Judy, wife of Tom Flaherty of Delano, and Joan, wife of Michael Hamm of Knoxville TN; 19 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by two sons, Russell and Daniel.
Service: Funeral service noon Wednesday, March 6, Lamar Christ Funeral Home, Hometown, with the Rev. Fred Crawford officiating. Interment, Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Call 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday.
Published in Times News on Mar. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now