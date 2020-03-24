Home

EDWARD F MELBER FUNERAL HOME
524 CENTER ST
Jim Thorpe, PA 18229-2109
(570) 325-3921
Russell George Zaengle Obituary
Russell George Zaengle
Russell George Zaengle, 91, affectionately known as "The Griz" by his nieces and nephews, passed away peacefully in his sleep Thursday morning, March 19, 2020, at the Mahoning Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Lehigh-
ton.
Born in Palmer-
ton, he was a son of the late Russell and Mamie (Doney) Zaengle.
Russell grew up on the Zaengle family farm in Nesquehoning. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving in Germany during the Korean War.
Before retiring he had worked as a cable splicer with Western Union Telegraph Company in Elizabeth, N.J.
An avid hunter, he especially liked hunting with his beagles. He was also a member of the Mauch Chunk Rod & Gun Club, Jim Thorpe.
Predeceased by brothers, Henry and Charles; and a sister, Jenny Jones.
We miss him already. His famous parting words were, "I'll see ya when I see ya."
Service: No public memorial services are planned. The Melber Funeral Home, Jim Thorpe, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Times News on Mar. 24, 2020
