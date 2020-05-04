|
|
Russell J. Jaso
Russell J. Jaso, 62, of Lansford, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020, at his residence.
Born in Chicago, IL, he was a son of the late Sandra (Dutko) Tansmore.
He was a graduate of Saucon Valley High School.
Russell worked as a sawmill operator for Remmey Pallet Company in Lehighton for many years.
He was of the Catholic faith. Russell loved the Chicago Bears and was an avid NASCAR fan.
Surviving are his fiancee, Vanessa Dawson of Allentown; nephew, Leo Santiago, and his wife Melissa, of Tamaqua; brother, Steven Benson of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; sister, Cindy Jaso of Lansford; best friends, Jim Mehefko, Linda "Swibby" Schweibinz, Tom Hydro and Terry Duke; his beloved cat, Hemi.
Services: will be private at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements have been placed in the care of the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home of Summit Hill. Online condolences may be signed at www.parambofh.com.
Published in Times News on May 4, 2020