Russell Joseph Triano
Russell Joseph Tiano, 52, of Tamaqua, died on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in Lansford. He was the husband of Kathy Jean (Deisroth) Triano, to whom he had been married 29 years.
Born in Newark, N.J., on March 18, 1967, Russell was the son of Jack and Frances (Galas) Triano of Andr-eas.
A mem-ber of the 1986 class of Tama-qua High School, he worked for Country Tile until he started his own contracting business, Start to Finish Tile and Remodeling. Russell was a perfectionist in his trade and his life. He liked to ride his Harley and play his drum set. He also enjoyed the company of his dogs and watching the Cowboys play. Russell was a devoted family member.
He had been a member of the former St. Jerome Catholic Church, Tamaqua.
In addition to his wife and parents, Russell is survived by sons, Joseph R. Triano of Ephrata, and Justin A. Triano of Tamaqua; sisters, Mary Ann Slivka, and her husband Greg, of Nesquehoning, and Jeanette Triano Sinn, and her husband, Keith, of Tamaqua; and nephews and nieces, Gregory Slivka Jr., Nichole Slivka and Jacob Triano.
Services: will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Interment in Sky-View Memorial Park, 108 Lafayette Ave., Hometown, will follow the services. Call 5-9 p.m. on Friday and 9-10 a.m. on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.
Published in Times News on Oct. 16, 2019