Russell J. Walters

Russell J. Walters, 97, of Kempton, formerly of Tamaqua, died on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, while he was a guest at the Lutheran Home at Topton.

Born Saturday, Dec. 31, 1921, in Coaldale, he was the son of the late John and Ida Mae (Newell) Walters.

After graduating from Tamaqua High School, Russell completed his studies at Williamson Trade School and then enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving as a decoder in the overseas Combat Arenas of World War II (the Philippines, Australia and Japan) and achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant. Russell is listed at the WWII Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Upon returning to the states, Russell attended Lehigh University and earned his B.A. in Civil Engineering. He was employed by Miller and Associates Civil Engineering of Pottsville, where he designed highways and major roadways throughout the Anthracite Region.

Russell was a motorcycle enthusiast and former runner.

Surviving are daughters, Tracey Walters, of Kempton, and Patricia Walters, of Seattle, Washington; grandchildren, Christy Creighton, Sage Linkhorst and Morgan Linkhorst; and two great-grandchildren, Thomas and Connor Creighton.

He was predeceased by a grandson, James Walker, and a sister, Pauline Grainger.

Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Interment, with military honors, Sky View Memorial Park, Hometown. Call 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday. Online condolences at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com. Published in Times News on Apr. 27, 2019