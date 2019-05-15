|
|
Russell James Gernert Jr.
Russell James Gernert Jr., 82, of Melbourne, FL, passed away peacefully in his home May 11, 2019. He was the husband of LaVerne I. (Fegley) Gernert.
He was a son of the late Russell James Gernert Sr. and Mary Esther (Neifert) Gernert.
Surviving are his children, Joanne M. Arner, Joanne's husband was the late Scott Arner, Russell James Gernert III, and his wife Rita, Michael L. Gernert, and his wife Diane, daughter Sandra L. Toth, and her husband Francis; grandchildren, Russell James Gernert IV, Shaun S. Arner, Ryan S. Gernert, Justin Gernert, Dustin Gernert, Jennifer Goodwin, Kyle Toth, Eric Toth, and great-grandchildren; Toby Goodwin, Chad Arner, Jacob Goodwin, Tegan Gernert, Ethan Arner, Maliah Burton, Colt Goodwin; brothers and sisters, Eleanor Schmerfeld, Claude Gernert, Carol Sedlak, Nancy Godanis, Jean Daubert.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard Gernert and Kenneth Gernert.
Service: The funeral will be Monday, May 20, at 11 a.m. in the Lamar Christ Funeral Home, Hometown with interment in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home.
Published in Times News on May 15, 2019