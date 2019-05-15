Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
1001 S Hickory St
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 724-2222
Calling hours
Sunday, May 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
1001 S Hickory St
Melbourne, FL 32901
View Map
Funeral
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Lamar Christ Funeral Home
Hometown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Gernert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell James Gernert Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Russell James Gernert Jr. Obituary
Russell James Gernert Jr.
Russell James Gernert Jr., 82, of Melbourne, FL, passed away peacefully in his home May 11, 2019. He was the husband of LaVerne I. (Fegley) Gernert.
He was a son of the late Russell James Gernert Sr. and Mary Esther (Neifert) Gernert.
Surviving are his children, Joanne M. Arner, Joanne's husband was the late Scott Arner, Russell James Gernert III, and his wife Rita, Michael L. Gernert, and his wife Diane, daughter Sandra L. Toth, and her husband Francis; grandchildren, Russell James Gernert IV, Shaun S. Arner, Ryan S. Gernert, Justin Gernert, Dustin Gernert, Jennifer Goodwin, Kyle Toth, Eric Toth, and great-grandchildren; Toby Goodwin, Chad Arner, Jacob Goodwin, Tegan Gernert, Ethan Arner, Maliah Burton, Colt Goodwin; brothers and sisters, Eleanor Schmerfeld, Claude Gernert, Carol Sedlak, Nancy Godanis, Jean Daubert.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard Gernert and Kenneth Gernert.
Service: The funeral will be Monday, May 20, at 11 a.m. in the Lamar Christ Funeral Home, Hometown with interment in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home.
Published in Times News on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
Download Now