Russell Krawchuk
Russell Krawchuk, 91, of Franklin Avenue, Palmerton, died peacefully Sunday evening. July 19, 2020, at Mahoning Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Lehighton. He was the husband of the late Emily H. (Hrusovsky) Krawchuk, who passed in 2007.
Born in Palmerton, he was a son of the late John and Mary (Paseluiko) Krawchuk.
Russell was employed by the former New Jersey Zinc Company, Palmerton, as an operator in the ammonia plant, for over 25 years retiring in 1984. Previously, he was employed by the former Bethlehem Steel Corporation.
A member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, he was a 1946 graduate of the Palmerton High School. Russell was a member and 3rd Degree Knight of Columbus, Lafayette Council, Palmerton, and a member of the Sokol Lodge.
Survivors: Daughter, Jane Ann, wife of Elwood Bowman, of Shermans Dale, Perry County; sons, Russell P., and wife Barbara, of Hendersonville, TN, Andrew J., and wife Sally, of Palmerton, and Jan E., and wife Michele, of Slatington; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by sisters, Helen Pearlman, Ada Romanisko, Ella Buhay and Josephine Helton.
Services: Mass of Christian Burial, 11 a.m., Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Sacred Heart Church, 234 Lafayette Ave., Palmerton. Call, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Interment, parish's new cemetery, Stoney Ridge Road, Palmerton. Online condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions: Sacred Heart Church Memorial Fund.


Published in Times News on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Calling hours
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
JUL
25
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
