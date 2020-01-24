Home

E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. - Tamaqua
655 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-2550
Russell Rudenko Obituary
Russell Rudenko
Russell Rudenko, beloved husband, father, pap, brother, 82, of Orwigsburg Street, Tamaqua, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at St. Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital, Coal-
dale.
Born Friday, Oct. 8, 1937, in Coaldale the son of the late Ignatius and Mary (Chicora) Rudenko.
Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Fern L. (Huegel) Rudenko; son, Doug Rudenko, and his wife Mary Ellen, of Hazleton; daughter, Deborah A. Rudenko of Tamaqua; sister, Lubov "Lovey" Sincavage of Allentown; grandchildren, Nicholas, and his wife Sarah, Julia, and Andrew; many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by sons, Todd Rudenko, who passed away at six months of age, and Mark Rudenko, who passed on Oct. 21, 2016; and a sister, Dorothy Daniels.
A 1956 graduate of the former Coaldale High School, Russ was an outstanding football player. He matriculated to Stephen's Trade School in Lancaster where he continued to play football.
Russell worked as a draftsman and inspector for Mack Trucks of Allentown for 32 years.
He was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church of Tamaqua and the Tamaqua Masonic Lodge No. 238. Russell was an avid outdoors man who enjoyed hunting and was an accomplished fly fisherman.
Service: A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, from the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until time of services. The Rev. Cindy White to officiate. Interment in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Memorials in his name to the church, 109 N. Greenwood St., Tamaqua, PA 18252.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Jan. 24, 2020
