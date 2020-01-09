|
|
Ruth A. Valentine
Ruth A. Valentine, 74, of Tamaqua, passed away on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at St. Luke's Miners Memorial Medical Center, Coal-
dale.
Born Saturday, July 28, 1945, in Tam-
aqua, she was the daughter of the late John and Anna (Moyer) Valentine.
Ruth was also predeceased by a son, Wayne Michael Arndt; brothers, John T. Valentine and Robert W. Valentine.
Surviving are a son, Randolph L. Arndt of Danville; a daughter, Samantha Arndt of Summit Hill; a brother, Paul D. Valentine, and his wife, Starr, of Tamaqua; grandchildren, Jessica Knerr, Randolph Knerr and Lucas Arndt; three great-grandchildren, Sebastian, Gabriel and Lucas; and many nieces and nephews.
Service: Private arrangements have been entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Jan. 9, 2020