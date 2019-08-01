|
|
Ruth E. Zelonis
Ruth E. Zelonis, 86, of Clay Street, Tamaqua, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at home.
Born Friday, June 9, 1933, in Tamaqua, a daughter of the late Raymond and Elizabeth (Eddinger) Herring. She was also predeceased by her husband, Adolph "DoeDoe" Zelonis; granddaughter, Tara Jane Mirabella; sisters, Jean Boyer and infant sister Lois Ann Herring.
Surviving are daughter, Jane L. Boyle, wife of Thomas, of Tamaqua; son, David A. Zelonis, and his wife Donna, of MaryD; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A member of St. John U.C.C. of Tamaqua, Ruth worked in the textile industry for many years.
Ruth, enjoyed spending time with her family and taking care of her home.
Service: A funeral service will be held on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. from the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, with the Rev. Kevin Duffy-Guy to officiate. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until time of services. Interment will be in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Memorials in her name to: St. John U.C.C., 150 Pine St., Tamaqua, PA 18252. Expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of Ruth may be made by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Aug. 1, 2019