E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. - Tamaqua
655 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-2550
Ruth A. Zelonis

Ruth A. Zelonis Obituary
Ruth E. Zelonis
Ruth E. Zelonis, 86, of Clay Street, Tamaqua, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at home.
Born Friday, June 9, 1933, in Tamaqua, a daughter of the late Raymond and Elizabeth (Eddinger) Herring. She was also predeceased by her husband, Adolph "DoeDoe" Zelonis; granddaughter, Tara Jane Mirabella; sisters, Jean Boyer and infant sister Lois Ann Herring.
Surviving are daughter, Jane L. Boyle, wife of Thomas, of Tamaqua; son, David A. Zelonis, and his wife Donna, of MaryD; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A member of St. John U.C.C. of Tamaqua, Ruth worked in the textile industry for many years.
Ruth, enjoyed spending time with her family and taking care of her home.
Service: A funeral service will be held on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. from the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, with the Rev. Kevin Duffy-Guy to officiate. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until time of services. Interment will be in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Memorials in her name to: St. John U.C.C., 150 Pine St., Tamaqua, PA 18252. Expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of Ruth may be made by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Aug. 1, 2019
