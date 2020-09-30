Ruth Alice Smigo
Ruth Alice Smigo, 79, of Hometown, died on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Allentown. She was the wife of the late Robert Thomas Smigo Jr., who died in 1995.
Born in Gilbert-
on, on April 25, 1941, Ruth was a daughter of the late Raymond H. and Blanche (Burntitus) Williams.
A 1958 graduate of the former Gilberton High School, she received an associates degree from McCann's School of Business. Ruth managed the Hometown Video Store for 10 years.
She was a member of the Parish of St. John XXIII, Tamaqua. Ruth enjoyed playing bingo and going on trips to casinos.
She is survived by daughter, Diane May, and her husband James, II, of Bel Air, MD; grandsons, James May III and Nicholas May; brother, Raymond Williams of Gilberton; and many nephews and nieces.
Ruth was predeceased by son, Robert Smigo Jr., who died in 2012; and sister, Esther Mertens.
Service: Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in St. John XXIII Catholic Church, 307 Pine St., Tamaqua. Interment in
Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown will follow the Mass. Call 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10 at the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Memorials in Ruth's name may be made to the Blue Raider Foundation, 109 W. Broad St., Tamaqua, PA 18252. Attendees are reminded of the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines and are kindly asked to wear a mask and observe physical distancing. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com