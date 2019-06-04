Ruth E. Klotz

Ruth E. Klotz, 97, formerly of West Broadway, Jim Thorpe, passed away Monday, June 3, at Hometown Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

Born in Mauch Chunk, she was a daughter of the late Hartley and Louise (Bartel) Klotz.

She had graduated from Mauch Chunk Senior High School in 1940.

She was a sewing machine operator and had been employed at the former Mary Ann Manufacturing Company, Jim Thorpe, before retiring after 38 years of service.

She was a lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church, "In the Heights," where she was a Sunday school superintendent for 15 years.

She was a former member of the Phoenix Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary.

Ruth loved gardening, sewing and baking.

She is survived by a sister, Diana Swartz of AZ; nephew, William Maehrer, and his wife Darlene; niece, Ann Louise Hayes, and her husband Eugene; nephew, William Klotz, and his wife Robin, nephew, Thomas Swartz Jr., and his wife Michelle; great-nieces, Kira and Kelly Maehrer and several more nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by a sister, Helen Louise Maehrer; brothers, Harry E. Klotz and William Klotz; and nephew, John Maehrer.

Services: will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, June 6, in St. John's Lutheran Church, 319 South Ave., Jim Thorpe, with the Rev. F. Peter Muhr officiating. Viewing 10-11 a.m. in the church. Interment will be in the Evergreen Cemetery, Jim Thorpe. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to her church. The Melber Funeral Home, Jim Thorpe, is in charge of arrangements. Published in Times News on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary