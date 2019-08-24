|
Ruth Ethel Ruch
Ruth Ethel Ruch, mother, sister, nana, 78, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Manor Care in Allentown, where she resided as a guest for the past four years.
Born Thursday, March 20, 1941, in Quakertown, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Jean (Williams) Herstine.
Surviving are her daughters, April L. Delborrello, wife of Michael, of Tama-
qua, and Karlene J. Kohler, wife of Steve, of Allentown; sisters, Mildred Loux of Ephrata, Jane Friesen, wife of Jake, of Heston, KS, and Grace Covelli, wife of Philip, of Honey Brooke, PA; brothers, Ralph Herstine, and his wife, Janice, of Milford Square, and Thomas Herstine, and his wife, Deborah, of Centre Valley; grandchildren, Matthew, Mitchel, Alyssa and Ethan; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband of 21 years, David R. Ruch in 2000; and a sister, Anna Smith.
Ruth drove school bus for Quakertown schools for over 25 years, she was a talented cross-stitcher and knitter. Ruth liked to do adult coloring books and was an ardent Penn State and Pittsburgh Steelers football fan.
Service: Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 2066 W. Penn Pike, New Ringgold. Friends may call from 12:30 p.m. until time of services.
Interment will be in Slatedale Cemetery, Slatedale.
Memorials in her name to: Heartland Hospice, 4340 E. 53 St., Allentown, PA 18109
Expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of Ruth may be made by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Aug. 24, 2019