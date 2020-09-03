Mrs. Ruth E.SteigerwaltMrs. Ruth Elaine Steigerwalt, 92, of Packerton, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in the Summit Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Lehighton. She was the widow of Morris R. Steigerwalt Sr., who passed away on May 7, 2007.Prior to retir-ing, she was em-ployed at Lan-eco as a material handler.She previously was employed by the Keystone Lamp Factory, Slatington, and was a co-owner with her husband of Steigerwalt's Auto Service and Steigerwalt's Hotel.Born in Weissport on Tuesday, July 31, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Clayton and Lona (Eisenbach) Zimmerman.She was a member of Dinkey Memorial Evangelical Lutheran Church, Ashfield, the Packerton Old Timers Club and the Beaver Run Rod & Gun Club.She enjoyed bingo, trips to the casinos and trips to Florida with her husband and family.Surviving are a daughter, Patricia, wife of George Guman of Lake Ariel; two sons, Clayton, and his wife, Patricia, of Packerton, and Gary of Lake Wallenpaupack; a brother, Charles, and his wife, Marie, of East Weissport; a sister, Jean, wife of Robert Schoch of Lehighton; five grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.She was also predeceased by two daughters, Christine Steigerwalt and Mary Schuck; three sons, Charles, Morris Jr. and Dennis; a sister, Betty Fritzinger; and two brothers, Herbert and Robert.Service: Funeral service 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, Ovsak Funeral Home, 190 S. Fourth St., Lehighton, with the Rev. Anthony P. Pagotto officiating. Interment, Dinkey Memorial Cemetery, Ashfield. Call 9-10 a.m. Saturday. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are required. Please limit your time with the family during the visitation so others will have time to convey condolences to the family as well. Contributions in her name may be made to Dinkey Memorial Lutheran Church, 1742 Dinkey Road, Ashfield, PA 18212. Online condolences can be offered at