Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home
54 West Fell Street
Summit Hill, PA 18250
(570) 645-2300
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Yurchak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth E. Yurchak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth E. Yurchak Obituary
Ruth E. Yurchak
Ruth E. Yurchak, 60, of Summit Hill, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at St. Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital in Coaldale. She was the wife of Wayne Yurchak. They were married for 38 years this past July.
Born in Coaldale, she was a daughter of the late Salem and Virginia (Hartung) Zehner.
She was a graduate of Tamaqua High School, Class of 1978.
Ruth worked at the former Penn Mart in Lansford for 30 years. She was a former member of Zion's Lutheran Church in Tamaqua.
Surviving, along with her husband, are a son, Daniel Yurchak of Summit Hill; daughter, Holly Yurchak of Bethlehem; brothers, Dennis Zehner, and his wife Darlene, and Thomas Zehner; a sister, Joyce.
Services: will be private at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements have been placed in the care of the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home of Summit Hill. Online condolences may be signed at www.parambofh.com.
Published in Times News on May 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -