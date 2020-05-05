|
Ruth E. Yurchak
Ruth E. Yurchak, 60, of Summit Hill, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at St. Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital in Coaldale. She was the wife of Wayne Yurchak. They were married for 38 years this past July.
Born in Coaldale, she was a daughter of the late Salem and Virginia (Hartung) Zehner.
She was a graduate of Tamaqua High School, Class of 1978.
Ruth worked at the former Penn Mart in Lansford for 30 years. She was a former member of Zion's Lutheran Church in Tamaqua.
Surviving, along with her husband, are a son, Daniel Yurchak of Summit Hill; daughter, Holly Yurchak of Bethlehem; brothers, Dennis Zehner, and his wife Darlene, and Thomas Zehner; a sister, Joyce.
Services: will be private at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements have been placed in the care of the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home of Summit Hill. Online condolences may be signed at www.parambofh.com.
Published in Times News on May 5, 2020