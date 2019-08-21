|
|
Ruth Fern Reinsmith
Ruth Fern Reinsmith, 87, of Dairy Road, West Penn Township, returned home to her Lord on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. She was the widow of Wrayburn M. Reinsmith.
Born Sunday, April 3, 1932, in Manheim, she was the daughter of the late Clayton and Ruth (Devert) Witmyer.
Surviving are a daughter, Kathleen D. "Kathy" Graver, wife of the late Terry B. Graver, with whom she resided; son, Wrayburn D. "Kelly" Reinsmith, and his wife KathyJo; grandchildren, Troy B. Graver, and his wife Andrea, Kara D. Sensenig, and her husband, Peter, Kiel D. Graver, and his wife Tracey, Tory B. Graver, and his wife Audrey; beloved great-grandchildren, who affectionately called her GG, Anna, Kensi, Brynn, Kaleb, Lacey, Kaedy, Lexi and Ridge.
She was preceded in death by sisters, Leila "Dolly" Rogers, Doris Rosenberg; and brothers, John and Malcom Witmyer.
Ruth worked for many years in the textile industry for various garment factories in Lehighton.
She was a devoted and active member of Christ Evangelical Free Church of Lehighton. Ruth taught Sunday School for over 25 years and was a member of the visiting Friends Group of the church. Ruth was proud of her longtime affiliation with the Child Evangelism Chapter of Carbon County having served in a number of positions.
An avid reader, Ruth enjoyed spending time with her family and watching her great-
grandchildren.
Service: A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at 11 a.m. in Christ Evangelical Free Church, located at 2420 Blakeslee Blvd., Lehighton. Friends may call in church from 9:30 a.m. until time of services.
Private Interment will be in Lehighton Cemetery, Lehighton. Memorials in Ruth's honor to: Harvest Field Ministries, attn: Kara S., 565 Airport Road, New Holland, PA 17557. The Robert S. Nester Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 2066 West Penn Pike New Ringgold, is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of Ruth may be expressed by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Aug. 21, 2019