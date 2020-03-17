Home

Ruth Gottstein

Ruth Gottstein Obituary
In loving memory of Ruth Gottstein
who passed away 22 years ago, March 17, 1998.

R emains forever in my heart.
U nconditional love she offered to me.
T oday and forever she will rest in peace.
H ealing all my problems.

G od is my helper, just for today.
O utstanding in every aspect of life.
T ears come and go.
T rust in God helped her.
S he bore her pain with courage.
T o her friends she was sincere.
E ach day brings back memories.
I n Heaven someday we'll be together again.
N ever forgotten. Sadly missed and always loved by
Son Bruce
Published in Times News on Mar. 17, 2020
