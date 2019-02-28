In loving memory of our mother, Ruth M. Watson

who passed away 2/28/17 and our father,

Robert Greene who passed away 3/2/12.



We thought of you today

But that is nothing new,

We thought about you yesterday

And days before that too.

We think of you in silence

We often speak your name,

All we have are memories

And your picture in a frame.

Your memory is a keepsake

From which we'll never part,

God has you in His arms

We have you in our hearts. Loved and sadly missed by

Troy, Shirley, Terry, Kathryn, Grandchildren

and Great Grandchildren Published in Times News on Feb. 28, 2019