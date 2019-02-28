|
|
In loving memory of our mother, Ruth M. Watson
who passed away 2/28/17 and our father,
Robert Greene who passed away 3/2/12.
We thought of you today
But that is nothing new,
We thought about you yesterday
And days before that too.
We think of you in silence
We often speak your name,
All we have are memories
And your picture in a frame.
Your memory is a keepsake
From which we'll never part,
God has you in His arms
We have you in our hearts. Loved and sadly missed by
Troy, Shirley, Terry, Kathryn, Grandchildren
and Great Grandchildren
Published in Times News on Feb. 28, 2019