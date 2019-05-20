Home

Ruthann Storch Obituary
Ruthann Storch
Ruthann Storch, 74, of Tuscarora, died on Friday, May 17, at home. She was the wife of Barry G. Storch, to whom she was married 56 years this past December.
Born in Pottsville on Nov. 16, 1944, Ruthann was a daughter of the late John and Ruth (Bridygham) Baddick.
A 1962 graduate of Tamaqua High School, she had been employed by Bemis in Hazleton.
Ruthann loved to travel both in the continental United States and Canada. Her interest in the national scene had her follow national politics closely.
She had been a member of Advent Lutheran Church, Tuscarora.
Ruthann is survived by her husband, Barry; sons, John Storch, and his wife Margaret Mary, of Boiling Springs, PA and Barry Storch Jr. of Etters, PA; grandchildren, Tyler, Aaron, Makenna and Ryan; sister, Elizabeth Myers of Douglasville, PA; and a niece, Janet.
Services: Services are private at the convenience of the family. Memorials in Ruthann's name may be made to the Perpetual Care Fund of St. Peter's Cemetery, Locust Valley, 90 Orchard Road, Barnesville, PA 18214. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are being handled by the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Tamaqua.
Published in Times News on May 20, 2019
