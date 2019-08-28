|
|
In Loving Memory of Sally Breiner
on the 8th Anniversary of her passing.
MEMORIES
I feel a warmth around me, like your presence is so near.
And I close my eyes to visualize
your face when you were here.
I endure the time we spent together,
And they are locked inside my heart.
As long as I have those memories
we will never be apart.
Even though we cannot speak any more,
my voice is always there,
because every night before I sleep.
I have you in my prayer. By Louise Bailey Loved and Missed by Patty & Renee
Published in Times News on Aug. 28, 2019