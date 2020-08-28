1/
In loving memory of Sally L. Breiner
on the 9th anniversary of her passing

Gone But Not Forgotten
by: Cecilia M. Kocher

The years we've shared have been full of joy.
The memories we've made will go on and on.
I haven't stopped crying since you went away,
and I've asked God time and time why you couldn't stay.
You lit up my life, my hopes, and my dreams
You've opened my eyes to see what it all means.
So now that you're gone, how can I forget
Because you were the greatest out of all I have met. Loved and dearly missed by
Patty & Renee


Published in Times News on Aug. 28, 2020.
