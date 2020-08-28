In loving memory of Sally L. Breiner

on the 9th anniversary of her passing



Gone But Not Forgotten

by: Cecilia M. Kocher



The years we've shared have been full of joy.

The memories we've made will go on and on.

I haven't stopped crying since you went away,

and I've asked God time and time why you couldn't stay.

You lit up my life, my hopes, and my dreams

You've opened my eyes to see what it all means.

So now that you're gone, how can I forget

Because you were the greatest out of all I have met. Loved and dearly missed by

Patty & Renee





