Salvatore (Sal) Modesto

Salvatore (Sal) Modesto, 89, of Pottsville, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, June 22, surrounded by his loving family.

Salvatore was born on Oct. 23, 1929, in Stamford, CT, to the late Salvatore and Michelina (Merola) Modesto.

Prior to moving to Pennsylvania in 1948, Salvatore was in the Merchant Marines.

He met the love of his life, Mary Hribick, in 1950. They were married at St. Mary Star of the Sea Church in Branchdale on March 31, 1951.

He served in the Army in the Second Armoured Division from 1952-1954 and was stationed in Germany.

After serving his country, he and his brothers bought a GMC dealership in Cressona, where he worked until 1965. He then ran the hauling division of Modesto Trucking from 1965 to 1975 in Heckscherville.

Salvatore is survived by his eight children, Michele (Thomas Caldwell), Mary (Robert Steinberg), Salvatore Jr. (Michelle Mahal), Margaret Silbert, John (Sharon Struzinski), Angelina O'Donnell, Stephen and Joseph (Mimi Heller); 22 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Jack and Frank; and sisters, Fran Ginther and Michelina (Robert Wapinsky).

Salvatore was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary, his brother, John, and sisters, Angelina (DeCarlo) and Mary (Caccavella).

Salvatore loved spending time with his family. He was a firm believer in hard work.

He opened Tamaqua Auto Parts in May 1975 and continued to work there with his sons until two weeks ago.

He was loved and respected by all who knew him. Salvatore, dad, brother, friend, boss will be missed.

Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday in St. Patrick Church, Pottsville, with Monsignor Edward O'Connor celebrant. All are respectfully invited to attend a visitation Wednesday with calling hours from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville, as well as Thursday at the funeral home from 6:30 to 9:15 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made in Salvatore's name to Servants to All, 4 S. Center St. Pottsville, PA 17901.