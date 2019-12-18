|
|
Samuel W. Geissinger
Samuel Willard Geissinger, 86, of Barnesville, passed away on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in his residence after a courageous 3-year battle with cancer.
He was a drug enforcement agent for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania from 1973 until retiring in 1998.
Born in Coal-dale (Miner's Hospi-tal) on Dec. 31, 1932, he was a son of the late Samuel and Anna Geissinger of Tamaqua.
A 1952 graduate of Tamaqua High School, he was a U.S. Air Force veteran, retiring in 1971. He was an original member of the Sky Marshal Program from 1971-73.
Sam was very proud of his service to his country and community.
In his retirement years, he remained active and loved working on his property, spending time with friends and family, and being actively involved in planning his class reunions.
He was an active member of the Parish of St. Richard's of Chichester, Barnesville.
At the age of 85, Sam published a book, "The Provacative Barbarian," and was working on a second book at the time of his passing.
He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Elenor Kunkel and June Lehman; a brother, Robert Geissinger; and a daughter, Faith Geissinger Welman.
Surviving are two daughters, Roberta Geissinger and Samanna Geissinger Barna; a son-in-law, Michael E. Barna; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Samuel arranged for his body to be donated to science. Arrangements for a memorial/Celebration of Life will be made at a later date.
Published in Times News on Dec. 18, 2019