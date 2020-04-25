Home

Sandra A. Bundy, 77, of Walnutport, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg. She was the wife of the late Arthur W. Bundy Jr., with whom she shared 40 loving years of marriage prior to his passing in 2003.
Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late John "Jack" Paul and Jean (Schwartz) Paul Latsch, and stepdaughter of the late Alfred Latsch.
She was a graduate of Northampton High School, Class of 1961, and also graduated from the Art Institute of Pittsburgh.
Sandra was last employed by the Northampton Area School District, where she was a teacher aide for seven years before retiring in 2015. Prior to that, she worked for the former Day-Timers as an accounts receivable clerk for 13 years.
Sandra was an avid reader, loved animals, and cherished spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her three daughters, Deanann Bundy of Walnutport, Stacey Kenney and her husband, Todd, of Jim Thorpe, and Christina Tully and her husband, Michael, of Walnutport; two grandchildren, Megan Hildebrand of Front Royal, Virginia, and Justin Tully of Walnutport; a brother, Frank Latsch, and his wife, Jodene, of Lehighton; nieces and nephews.
Services: A memorial service in celebration of Sandra's life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to George G. Bensing Funeral Home, village of Moorestown - Bath.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to the Carbon County Friends of Animals, 77 W. 13th St., Jim Thorpe, PA 18229.
Published in Times News on Apr. 25, 2020
