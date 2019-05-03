|
|
Sandra E. Hill
Sandra E. Hill, 78, of Summit Hill, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in the St. Luke's Hospice House, Bethlehem.
She was a self-employed beautician.
Born in Coaldale, she was a daughter of the late Alexander and Blanche (Graver) Paton.
She was a 1958 graduate of the former Summit Hill High School and then went on to attend Allentown Beauty School of Cosmetology from 1958-59.
She was a member of the Hope of Christ Presbyterian Church, Summit Hill.
Surviving are a daughter Heather; a granddaughter Lauren; a sister, Pamela Middleton of Coaldale; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Douglas and George.
Service: Memorial service will be announced at a later date. Funeral arangements are being handled by the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, Summit Hill. Online condolences may be signed at www.parambofh.com.
Published in Times News on May 3, 2019