Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home
54 West Fell Street
Summit Hill, PA 18250
(570) 645-2300
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra E. Hill

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sandra E. Hill Obituary
Sandra E. Hill
Sandra E. Hill, 78, of Summit Hill, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in the St. Luke's Hospice House, Bethlehem.
She was a self-employed beautician.
Born in Coaldale, she was a daughter of the late Alexander and Blanche (Graver) Paton.
She was a 1958 graduate of the former Summit Hill High School and then went on to attend Allentown Beauty School of Cosmetology from 1958-59.
She was a member of the Hope of Christ Presbyterian Church, Summit Hill.
Surviving are a daughter Heather; a granddaughter Lauren; a sister, Pamela Middleton of Coaldale; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Douglas and George.
Service: Memorial service will be announced at a later date. Funeral arangements are being handled by the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, Summit Hill. Online condolences may be signed at www.parambofh.com.
Published in Times News on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now