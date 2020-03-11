|
Sandra Jo Williams
Sandra Jo Williams, of Lehighton, died on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at her home. She was married to Larry "Skinner" Williams.
Born in Glen Cove, New York, she was a daughter of the late George and Laura (Messer) Scott.
After raising five children in Coaldale, she attended Lehigh Carbon Community College and obtained a nursing degree. Her calm demeanor and quiet ways made Sandy a favorite of her patients. She was employed by Gnaden Huetten Hospital, The Summit Rehabilitation and Nursing Home, and Gracedale in Easton. Before entering nursing, she worked for Atlas Powder Company.
Sandy was an avid reader, dabbled in painting, and loved her garden and bird-watching. She volunteered at Summit Hill Food Pantry, Big Brothers and Sisters of Schuylkill County, and Horses and Horizons.
She was a member of Coaldale United Methodist Church and Summit Hill United Methodist Women.
She was married to Larry Williams for 38 years. They had just purchased a new home in Lehighton to enjoy retirement together and take their nightly walks.
She is survived by her husband Larry, and sister Susan Matula-MacKay, married to Charles, of Coaldale; and her brother-in-law, Al, of Stony Brook, NY.
Another sister, Diane Reimers, predeceased her by three years.
Surviving children are Steven (Fran) Foster of Lansford; Brian Danchak of Lansford, Laura Sue (fiancé Wayne Gryzik), of Summit Hill, and Mindy Nalesnik of Lansford.
Sandy was predeceased by her daughter, Heather Foster of Lansford.
There were 11 grandchildren, with two, Jacob Sabol and Kyle Nalesnik of Lansford, predeceasing her, and five great-grandchildren.
Service: Memorial service will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, 54 W. Fell St., Summit Hil,l with the Rev. Daniel Meader officiating. Calling hours are on Friday from 10-11 a.m. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. Contributions, in Sandy's memory, may be made to the , c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be signed at
www.parambofh.com.
Published in Times News on Mar. 11, 2020