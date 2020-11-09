1/1
Sandra L. Ahner
Mrs. Sandra L.
Ahner
Mrs. Sandra Louise (Oppold) Ahner, 72, "Sandie," as she was affectionately known, of Kunkletown, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her family. She was the wife of Neil B. Ahner Sr.
Born in Aug. 14, 1948, in Nor-thamp-ton, she was a daughter of the late George and Louise (Wert) Oppold.
She was a 1966 graduate of Lehighton Area High School.
Sandie was a member of St. John Towamensing Lutheran Church, Palmerton, where she served as secretary for many years.
She loved spending time with her family, baking, crocheting, playing cards, reading and her two fur babies, Jeannie and Snickers.
She will be dearly missed by all who loved her.
Surviving in addition to her loving husband of 54 years are two daughters, Lori Green and Tammy, wife of Dean Shad; two sons, Kyle, and his wife, Erika, and Neil B. II; six grandchildren, Brandon Green, Justan Green, and his wife, Melissa, Matthew Green, Shawn Green, Katie L., wife of Jerry Nieroda, and Jonah Ahner; three great-grandsons, Bryce Green, Jerry Nieroda and Liam Green; a brother, the Rev. David A. Oppold; and many nieces and nephews.
She was also predeceased by a son-in-law, Glenn S. Green.
Service: Celebration of life service 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, St. John Towamensing Lutheran Church, 2915 Fireline Rd., Palmerton. Interment, private. Call 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, in the church. Masks and social distancing will be required. Arrange-ments by the Cheega Funeral Home, Swedesboro, N.J. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the church, 18071.


Published in Times News on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Calling hours
10:00 AM
NOV
14
Service
11:00 AM
St. John Towamensing Lutheran Church
November 8, 2020
Neil and family, thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. May memories of better times past bring some comfort to all of you.
Terry and Karen Heiney
Friend
