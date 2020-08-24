1/1
Sandra L. Michalac
Mrs. Sandra L.
Michalac
Mrs. Sandra L. Michalac, 67, of Tamaqua, died on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in her home. She was the wife of Fredric Michalac, to whom she was married for
38 1/2 years.
Born in Lan-caster on Oct. 9, 1952, she was a daugh-ter of the late Richard and Dorothy (Frankford) Russell.
She was a high school graduate and a member of the Parish of St. John XXIII, Tamaqua.
Surviving in addition to her husband are three sons, Dennis Wickersham, and his wife, Melissa, of Tamaqua, Anthony Wickersham, and his wife, Rose Marie, of Kelayres, and Joseph Wickersham, and has wife, Martha, of Sugarloaf; five grandchildren, Kayla, Rebecca, Madison, Nathan and Anthony Wickersham; a sister, Mary Lou Kroff of Lancaster; and numerous nephews and nieces.
She was also predeceased by seven brothers and sisters.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Interment, Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Call 9-11 a.m. Wednesday. Attendees are reminded of the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines and are kindly asked to wear a mask and observe physical distancing. Online condolences can be offered at www.zgfuneralhome.com


Published in Times News on Aug. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
500 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-0390
