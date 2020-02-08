|
Sandra Wychulis
Sandra (Sandy) Wychulis, beloved wife, mother and nana, of West Ruddle Street, Coaldale, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Salisbury Township, at age 71.
The daughter of the late Joseph and Kathleen (Bright) Bubble, Sandy was born Friday, Dec, 24, 1948, in Coaldale.
She was predeceased by her first husband, Frank A. Rhubright; daughter Angela C. Rhubright-DeWine; and brother Alfred Bubble.
Surviving are her husband of 35 years, Carl "Bud" Wychulis; daughter Cheryl L. Martuscelli, wife of Rick, of Tamaqua; granddaughter Brittany Updike; great-grandchildren, Brady and Payton; sister, Betty Ann Waidell and her husband, Mark; brothers, Leon Bubble and his wife, Karen, and Joseph Bubble and his wife, Sara; many nieces and nephews.
A graduate of Tamaqua Area High School, Sandy had worked as a pharmacy technician at the former Ashland State Hospital, and also worked for the Carbon County Vo-Tech. In the early 1980s, she owned and operated Sandy's Dairy Bar in Hometown.
Sandy accompanied Bud and "Remember When" as they played shows throughout Northeast Pennsylvania. She eventually became the audio technician for the band. She and Bud have been integral supporters of the , devoting countless hours to the yearly Telethon.
Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in St. John XXII R.C.C., 310 Pine St., Tamaqua.
Friends may call on the morning of services from 9:30-10:30 a.m. and on Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. at the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Interment will be in St. Jerome cemetery, Tamaqua.
Published in Times News on Feb. 8, 2020