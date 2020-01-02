Home

Mrs. Sandra Yeakel
Mrs. Sandra "Sandy" Yeakel passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. She was the wife of Al Yeakel. They were married for 62 years.
She was born in Coaldale on April 28, 1937.
Sandy retired from Acme Markets, where she worked in the meat department.
She was a dedicated wife and mother. Family was the most important thing to her. She belonged to Meadowbrook Church, Ocala, FL.
Surviving in addition to her loving husband are a daughter, Pamela, wife of Charles Heydt, a son, Mark, and his spouse, Mandy, and a brother, Conrad Bincarowsky, and his wife, Lidy, all of Jim Thorpe; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Michael; and granddaughter, Samantha Yeakel.
Service: Her funeral service will be held at a later date.
Published in Times News on Jan. 2, 2020
