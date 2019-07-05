Santina M. Benech

Santina M. Benech, 94, formerly of Tamaqua, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in Slatington surrounded by her family.

The widow of Alfred F. Benech, who passed away on May 23, 2011, she is survived by daughters, Carol A. Sparks, and her husband Bob, of Slatington, Theresa L. Keefer, and her husband Curtis Jr., of Lehighton, and Allyn C. Benech of Allentown; grandchildren, Curtis III, Nicole, Nickolas and Zackary; great-grandchildren, Curtis IV, Sierra, Jimmy and Bailey; nieces and nephews.

She was predec-eased by sisters, Antoinette Abel and An-

selmina Basheda.

Born in Tamaqua, she was a daughter of the late Dominic and Caroline (Timideo) Jacobe.

She was a graduate of Tamaqua Area High School. Santina was a member of St. John XXIII Catholic Church of Tamaqua.

She worked in the textile industry for many years.

A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Santina was a great cook and baker. She loved everyone and enjoyed spending time with her beloved family, friends and neighbors.

Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. in St. John XXIII Catholic Church. 301 Pine St., Tamaqua. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the social hall of St. John XXIII.

Interment St. Jerome Cemetery Tamaqua.

Memorials in Santina's name to: St. Vincent DePaul Society, 301 Pine St., Tamaqua, PA 18252; or St. Luke's Hospice, to be used for the Lehighton office, 2455 Black River Road, Bethlehem, PA 18015.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua.

Expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of Santina may be made by visiting, www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com. Published in Times News on July 5, 2019