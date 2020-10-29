1/
Sarah Kester
1932 - 2020
Sarah Kester
Sarah "Dolly" Kester was one of God's special children and was peacefully called to heaven on Oct. 27, 2020.
She was born on Dec. 4, 1932, and was 87 years old. She was a daughter of the late Elmer and Sarah R. Kester and was also preceded in death by her brothers, John and Donald Kester; and a sister-in-law, Vivian Kester.
Surviving are a sister-in-law, Margie Kester; three nephews and three nieces.
Dolly enjoyed the company of friends and family during the holidays and adored the companionship of a good dog. She could always be counted on to hum a whimsical hymn and put smiles on the faces of everyone she met.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, Lamar Christ Funeral Home, Hometown. Interment, White Church Cemetery, Barnesville. Call 10-11 a.m. Saturday.


Published in Times News on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Lamar Christ Funeral Home
OCT
31
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Lamar Christ Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Lamar Christ Funeral Home
31 Mahanoy Ave
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-1580
