Sarah Kester

Sarah "Dolly" Kester was one of God's special children and was peacefully called to heaven on Oct. 27, 2020.

She was born on Dec. 4, 1932, and was 87 years old. She was a daughter of the late Elmer and Sarah R. Kester and was also preceded in death by her brothers, John and Donald Kester; and a sister-in-law, Vivian Kester.

Surviving are a sister-in-law, Margie Kester; three nephews and three nieces.

Dolly enjoyed the company of friends and family during the holidays and adored the companionship of a good dog. She could always be counted on to hum a whimsical hymn and put smiles on the faces of everyone she met.

Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, Lamar Christ Funeral Home, Hometown. Interment, White Church Cemetery, Barnesville. Call 10-11 a.m. Saturday.





