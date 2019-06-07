Sarah Rose Yuskanish

Sarah Rose Yuskanish, 103, formerly of Lansford, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 in Reading.



Sarah was born in Lansford, on Jan. 2, 1916, the daughter of the late Charles and Helen Galgoci.



She and her eight siblings were raised in a tight-knit family in the small town of Lansford. It was there that she met her future husband, John Edward Yuskanish.



Sarah enjoyed a long career working for the former Rosenaue Brothers, where she retired after 42 years of service. She enjoyed music and singing in the church choir at the former St. Katharine Drexel Roman Catholic Church in Lansford, where she was very active.



In addition to her parents, Sarah was preceded in death by her husband, John Edward Yuskanish; her daughter, Janice Gieniec; her five brothers, Joseph, Charles, Sylvester, Samuel and Ernest Galgoci; her sisters, Sister Catherine Ann MSC and Mary Kohler.

Sarah is survived by her loving daughter, Irene Huegel of Newark, Delaware; her four grandchildren, James Gieniec Jr., Donald Huegel Jr., Linda Negley and David Huegel; a sister, Helen Michalik of Summit Hill; son-in-law, James Gieniec of Lehighton; nine great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank the entire staff of Sacred Heart Villa in Reading, who took care of Sarah in her final years. Thanks also to the hospice nurses who cared for her.



Family and friends are invited to celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial for Sarah on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. from St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, 462 W. Ludlow St., Summit Hill. Interment will follow at St. Michael Cemetery, Summit Hill. Calling hours are Tuesday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home of Summit Hill.



Online condolences may be shared at www.parambofh.com. www.parambofh.com. Published in Times News on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary