Saranne W. Richards


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Saranne W. Richards Obituary
Saranne W. Richards
Saranne W. Richards, 89, of Summit Hill, passed away on Monday afternoon, May 20, 2019, in Weatherly.
She was a teacher at Perry Township High School, Shoemakersville, for two years, and then taught at Tamaqua Area Middle School for 33 years.
Born in Palmerton on Aug. 4, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Anne (Whildin) and Harold D. "Bud" Richards.
She was a 1947 graduate of Summit Hill High School and a 1951 graduate of Albright College, where she earned a bachelor of science degree in home economics. She later earned a master's degree from Temple University.
She was of the Episcopalian faith and was a member of the former St. Phillip's Trinity Episcopal Church, Summit Hill.
She was a life member of the NEA, PSEA, Summit Hill American Legion, Western Pocono Family Consumer Sciences and PASR.
Surviving are three cousins, Sally Mitchell, Herbert H. Whildin and William H. Whildin; and three caregivers, Louise M. Dietrich, Juliann V. O'Gorman and Maureen W. Zuber.
Service: Viewing and service will be private. Interment on Friday in the Grand Army Cemetery, Summit Hill. In lieu of flowers, Saranne wishes contributions to be made to Carbon County Friends of Animals, 77 W. 13th St., Jim Thorpe PA 18229. For more information or to extend online condolences, visit www.shawnclarkfh.com. Shawn E. Clark Funeral Home, 200 E. Bertsch St., Lansford, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Times News on May 22, 2019
