|
|
Say Blair
Say Blair, 74, of Lehighton, passed away surrounded by her loving family in her home on Feb. 22, 2020. She was the wife of Terry W. Blair for 48 years.
Born on Feb. 8, 1946, in Saigon, Vietnam, she was a daughter of the late Phan and Khanh (Le) Tran.
She was a member of St. Mary's Orthodox Church in Coaldale.
Say loved her family and everything in her life was about her family.
She is survived by her husband; sons, Terry E. Blair, husband of Nadine, and James Blair, both of Lehighton; and grandchildren, Natalie Page and Thomas Elton.
She was predeceased by her brother Tu Tran; and sister, Dai Tran.
Service: A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Feb. 27, at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Orthodox Church, 217 First St., Coaldale, with the Very Rev. James Weremedic officiating. Committal service to follow at Ben Salem Cemetery, Lehighton. A calling will be held from 9-10 a.m. in the church.
Schaeffer Funeral Home, Lehighton, is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.schaefferfunerals.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Published in Times News on Feb. 24, 2020