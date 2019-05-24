Scott D. Koch

Scott D. Koch, 59, of Allentown, formerly of Lehighton, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019, in the Lehigh Valley Hospital Center, Cedar Crest, Salisbury Township. He was the husband of Teri L. (Kuhns) Koch. They were married for 15 years on Aug. 9, 2018.

He was employed in the concrete and construction field with AJ Trunzo Inc., Bath.

Born in Le-

highton on Monday, July 20, 1959, he was a son of the late Robert and Valeria (Rehrig) Koch, and a stepson of Emma Koch of Lehighton.

He was a 1977 graduate of Lehighton Area High School and a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lehighton.

In his spare time, he enjoyed camping with his loving family, fishing and watching NASCAR and Indy auto racing.

Surviving in addition to his widow and stepmother are two daughters, Dillion Koch of Whitehall and Stephanie, wife of Derrick Kauffman of Orwigsburg; two sisters, Pauline, wife of Don Gruver in North Carolina, and Doris Balliet of Bowmanstown; a brother, Bruce Koch, and his wife, Linda, of Bowmanstown; and a granddaughter Caiden.

Service: Celebration of Life memorial service 1 p.m. Sunday, June 2, Beltzville State Park, Pavilion No. 2. Friends and relatives are cordially invited. Arrangements by Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton. Online condolences can be offered at

