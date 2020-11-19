1/1
Scott Richard Kobal
1/1
Scott Richard Kobal, 56, of Nesquehoning, died suddenly on Nov. 15, in the home that he shared with his companion, Nadja Repsher.
He was a loving father, son, and brother. Scott was a kind soul whose humor brightened even the darkest days.
He was a 1982 graduate of Cape Coral High School in Cape Coral, Florida. Music was his true passion as he was a talented drummer. Over the years, he played in many bands and taught drum lessons to share his skills with others.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, George and Treva Hunsicker, of Weissport.
Surviving are his parents, Donald and Virginia Lauer of Lehighton; his four children: Ashley, wife of Michael Wieand, of Lansford, Zachary Kobal of Lehighton, and Madison and Hayden Kobal of Houston, Texas; two grandchildren, Ethan and Michaela Wieand; his two sisters, Alicia, wife of Bernard Mieczkowski, and Jamie, wife of Bernard Kassler, and his brother, Donny Lauer, all of Lehighton; in addition he had many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.
Services: The family is planning a private service. The Melber Funeral Home, Jim Thorpe, is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Times News on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
