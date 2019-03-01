|
Shannon Heather Martin-Fredericks
Shannon Heather Martin-Fredericks, 38, of Tamaqua passed away Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at her home.
Born in Pottsville, Aug. 13, 1980, she was a daughter of Deborah Ann and Lawrence Charles Martin Jr. of Pottsville.
In addition to her parents she is survived by her amazing children Hayley Martin, 19, daughter of Anthony Knarr; Dale J. Fredericks, 17, Conner L. Fredericks, 16, and Kadance (Katie) Fredericks, 13, children of Dale J. Fredericks, all of Tamaqua; her sister Kimberly Peletsky, wife of John Peletsky, of St Clair; grandmother, Laura Thomas of St Clair; companion, Colin Houser of Minersville; and nieces and nephews.
Service: Memorial service, 5 p.m., Sunday, March 3, 2019, Bethany EC Church, 223 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, with Pastor Kevin Roberts officiating. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Bethany EC Church memorial fund at the address above.
griffithsfuneralhomes.
com.
