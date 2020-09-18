1/1
Shari A. Wentz
Mrs. Shari A. Wentz
Mrs. Shari A. Wentz, 67, of Franklin Township, passed into eternal rest on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in the Lehigh Valley Hospital Inpatient Hospice Unit, Allentown. She was the wife of Curtis A. Wentz Jr. They were married for 51 years on Jan. 25 of this year.
Prior to retiring, she was a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service.
Born in Northampton on Sunday, July 26, 1953, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Dorothy (Andrews) Snyder.
A very loving wife, mother, nanny and friend, she was a great help to many in her life. She enjoyed her "Bunco Group," crafts, reading and painting/creating artistic projects.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are two daughters, Kimberly, wife of Ben Houser III, of Mahoning Valley, and Nicole Wentz-Olm, and her wife, Sandra Olm, of Bethlehem; two sisters, Lynnette Snyder of Lehighton and Tanya, wife of Dean Beers, of Saylorsburg; a brother, Blaze Snyder of Lehighton; three grandchildren, Ryder Olm-Wentz, Ava Houser and Ben Houser IV; and nieces and nephews.
She was also predeceased by a daughter, Tracy Lee Wentz; and two brothers, Dane and Charles Snyder.
Service: Funeral service 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, Ovsak Funeral Home, 190 S. Fourth St., Lehighton. Private interment at convenience of family. Call 8-10 a.m. Monday. COVID-19 regulations are in place; masks are mandatory. Please limit your time with the family during the visitation so others attending the visitation will have time to convey condolences to the family as well. Online condolences can be offered at
www.ovsakfh.com.


Published in Times News on Sep. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
190 S 4TH ST
Lehighton, PA 18235-2037
610-377-0520
