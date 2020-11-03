Sharon Kay Zehner
Sharon Kay Zehner, 62, of Tamaqua, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at St. Luke's Miners Memorial in Coaldale.
Born Monday, March 10, 1958, in Coaldale, Sharon was a daughter of the late John W. "Jack" and Eleanor Louise (Hain) Brode.
She was also predeceased by her companion, Norman J. Sterling Jr., on June 30, 2015; and her brother, John Brode in 1974.
Sharon graduated from Tam-
aqua High School with the Class of 1976.
She was a member of Primitive Methodist Church and worked at True Value (Cotter and Company) in Fogelsville.
Surviving are a daughter, Heather Hartwell, wife of Ammon, of Tamaqua; brothers, Gary Brode and Michael T. Brode, and his wife Lori; sister, Louise Teter; and two grandchildren, Kayla and Damon.
Service: Graveside services will be held at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Tamaqua, on Friday Nov. 6, 2020, at 1 p.m. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. To share a fond memory of Sharon or offer online condolences, please visit www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com
.