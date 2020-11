Sharon Kay ZehnerSharon Kay Zehner, 62, of Tamaqua, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at St. Luke's Miners Memorial in Coaldale.Born Monday, March 10, 1958, in Coaldale, Sharon was a daughter of the late John W. "Jack" and Eleanor Louise (Hain) Brode.She was also predeceased by her companion, Norman J. Sterling Jr., on June 30, 2015; and her brother, John Brode in 1974.Sharon graduated from Tam-aqua High School with the Class of 1976.She was a member of Primitive Methodist Church and worked at True Value (Cotter and Company) in Fogelsville.Surviving are a daughter, Heather Hartwell, wife of Ammon, of Tamaqua; brothers, Gary Brode and Michael T. Brode, and his wife Lori; sister, Louise Teter; and two grandchildren, Kayla and Damon.Service: Graveside services will be held at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Tamaqua, on Friday Nov. 6, 2020, at 1 p.m. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. To share a fond memory of Sharon or offer online condolences, please visit www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com