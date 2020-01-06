|
|
Mrs. Sharon L.
Williams
Mrs. Sharon L. Williams, 67, of Lower Towamensing Township, passed into eternal rest on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in her residence. She was the widow of Barry L. Williams Sr., who passed away on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2011.
Prior to retiring, she was a factory worker at Fern-
brook for over 40 years, and most recently worked for Majestic VF, Easton, retiring in 2015.
Sharon was a very dedicated mother, grandmother and sister. Her family was the most important thing to her in life.
Born in Palmerton on Saturday, Sept. 27, 1952, she was a daughter of the late Edwin and Gladys (Paules) Leiby.
Surviving are two daughters, Angela, and her fiancé, Jerry Morey, of Mohnton, and Dawn, wife of Brendan Sanchez of Palmerton; two sons, Travis Williams, and his companion, Mel Ashner, of Palmerton, and Barry Williams Jr., and his wife Jody, of Kunkletown; five sisters, Carolyn, wife of Terry Borger of Lehighton, Betty Hedrick and Janice, wife of Frank Hofacker, both of Palmerton, Eileen Hahn of West Bowmans and Sandra, wife of Charles Kistler of Aquashicola; five grandchildren, Gunnar, Alexis, Taylor, Desiree and Colton; and nieces and nephews.
She was also predeceased by a sister, Cheryl Stuckley; and two brothers, Barry and Edwin "Butch" Leiby.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, Ovsak Funeral Home, 190 S. Fourth St., Lehighton, with Terry Hauser officiating. Interment, Towamensing Cemetery, Palmerton. Call 9:30-11 a.m. Friday. Contributions in her name may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.
Published in Times News on Jan. 6, 2020