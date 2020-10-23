1/1
Sharon L. Wolfe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon L. Wolfe
Sharon L. (Koons) Wolfe, 74, of Centre Street, Parryville, died peacefully Friday afternoon, Oct. 16, 2020, in her home. She was the wife of the late James F. Wolfe, who passed in 2019.
Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Kenneth G. Koons and Vivian C. (Ziegenfus) Koons-Walck.
Sharon was a loving wife, mother, and homemaker.
She was a member of St. Peter's United Church of Christ, Parryville. An active member of the Lehighton Area Senior Center, she enjoyed being a greeter, and attending their many bus trips. Sharon enjoyed Disney movies.
Survivors: brother, the Rev. Philip S., and wife Ellen Walck, of Ephrata, Lancaster County; nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by son, Darren J. Wolfe, who passed in 1976; and stepfather, Woodrow P. Walck.
Services: Graveside services, 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, Packerton Cemetery, Beaver Street, Mahoning Township. Arrangements are by Miller Funeral Home, Lehighton. Online condolences:
www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions: American Diabetes Association, 500 N. Webster Ave., Scranton, PA 18510.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home - Lehighton
137 Fairview Street
Lehighton, PA 18235
(610) 377-1153
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miller Funeral Home - Lehighton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved