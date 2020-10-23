Sharon L. Wolfe
Sharon L. (Koons) Wolfe, 74, of Centre Street, Parryville, died peacefully Friday afternoon, Oct. 16, 2020, in her home. She was the wife of the late James F. Wolfe, who passed in 2019.
Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Kenneth G. Koons and Vivian C. (Ziegenfus) Koons-Walck.
Sharon was a loving wife, mother, and homemaker.
She was a member of St. Peter's United Church of Christ, Parryville. An active member of the Lehighton Area Senior Center, she enjoyed being a greeter, and attending their many bus trips. Sharon enjoyed Disney movies.
Survivors: brother, the Rev. Philip S., and wife Ellen Walck, of Ephrata, Lancaster County; nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by son, Darren J. Wolfe, who passed in 1976; and stepfather, Woodrow P. Walck.
Services: Graveside services, 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, Packerton Cemetery, Beaver Street, Mahoning Township. Arrangements are by Miller Funeral Home, Lehighton. Online condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Contributions: American Diabetes Association
, 500 N. Webster Ave., Scranton, PA 18510.