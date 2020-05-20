|
Shawn P. Horn
Shawn P. Horn, 47, of Lehighton, died on Monday, May 18, 2020, in Lehighton. He was the companion of Pamela L. Bowman.
He previously worked for Blue Ridge Pressure Castings, Lehighton.
Born in Lehighton, he was a son of Mary E. (Haldeman) Horn and a stepson of Terry Smith of Lehighton, and a son of Bernard Horn Jr., and his wife, Darlene, of Andreas.
He was of the Christian faith and enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys.
Surviving in addition to his parents are a grandmother, Janet Horn; two sons, Zachery Bowman and Tanner Horn; a brother, Daniel Horn; and aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Service: A memorial service will be announced in the future. Monetary funeral expense contributions may be made to the Ovsak Funeral Home, 190 S. Fourth St., Lehighton, PA 18235. Online condolences can be offered at
www.ovsakfh.com.
Published in Times News on May 20, 2020