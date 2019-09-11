|
Sheila A.
Lutsko-Duffy
Sheila A. Duffy, 45, of Lehighton, passed away on Aug. 27, 2019, in the Cleveland Clinic in Florida. She was the loving wife of Mike Duffy.
Born on Feb. 23, 1974, she was a daughter of Charlene McGavin and Joseph Lutsko and a stepdaughter of Edie Lutsko and Tom McGavin.
She graduated in 1992 from Lehighton Area High School and was a former bus driver for the school district.
Sheila was very outgoing, beautiful, caring and loving. She will be greatly missed by many and will never be forgotten.
She was the loving mother of Jocelyn and Cody Hudock; a sister to Chad Lutsko; an aunt to Peyton and Elie; and mother-in-law to Kacie Hudock (Cody's wife) and Kaitlyn Muffley (Jocelyn's fiancée).
Sheila was also a loving grandmother to Cody and Kacie's little girl, Kenna. She was a stepmother to Mike Duffy Jr. and Mark Duffy.
Service: In loving memory of Sheila, a celebration of her life will be held from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 19. For more information, call 484-201-1374.
Published in Times News on Sept. 11, 2019