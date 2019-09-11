Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Duffy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila A. Duffy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sheila A. Duffy Obituary
Sheila A.
Lutsko-Duffy
Sheila A. Duffy, 45, of Lehighton, passed away on Aug. 27, 2019, in the Cleveland Clinic in Florida. She was the loving wife of Mike Duffy.
Born on Feb. 23, 1974, she was a daughter of Charlene McGavin and Joseph Lutsko and a stepdaughter of Edie Lutsko and Tom McGavin.
She graduated in 1992 from Lehighton Area High School and was a former bus driver for the school district.
Sheila was very outgoing, beautiful, caring and loving. She will be greatly missed by many and will never be forgotten.
She was the loving mother of Jocelyn and Cody Hudock; a sister to Chad Lutsko; an aunt to Peyton and Elie; and mother-in-law to Kacie Hudock (Cody's wife) and Kaitlyn Muffley (Jocelyn's fiancée).
Sheila was also a loving grandmother to Cody and Kacie's little girl, Kenna. She was a stepmother to Mike Duffy Jr. and Mark Duffy.
Service: In loving memory of Sheila, a celebration of her life will be held from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 19. For more information, call 484-201-1374.
Published in Times News on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sheila's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.