In Memory of Our Beloved Daughter,
Sheree Anne Zeigler,
whose birthday we remember February 16th
There are so many things on earth
one simply can't explain.....why one so young
was taken....and the rest of us remain..
But still we feel her presence, like a soft and
gentle touch. And in our minds we hear her voice,
and see the face we loved so much.
In our lives, she'll always be a very special part.
She will never really leave us...
for she lives on within our hearts..
Sadly missed by her Parents and Loved Ones
Published in Times News on Feb. 16, 2019