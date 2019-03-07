Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for SHEREE ZEIGLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SHEREE ANNE ZEIGLER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

SHEREE ANNE ZEIGLER Obituary
In loving memory of our beloved daughter,
Sheree Anne Zeigler,
who was taken from us so suddenly, March 7th 1977

It's hard to believe how many years have gone by
since that horrible Monday morning in March
Our lives and the world are so changed since
you were here with us.
But not one day has gone by that I haven't thought of you
not one night has passed that you weren't in my prayers
So many things.. a song, a lively little girl, or a pretty
teenager, can still make me feel so sad.
It'll always be that way.
You're in my heart, and part of who I am and what I do.
So sadly missed by her Parents and Loved Ones...
Published in Times News on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.