In loving memory of our beloved daughter,

Sheree Anne Zeigler,

who was taken from us so suddenly, March 7th 1977



It's hard to believe how many years have gone by

since that horrible Monday morning in March

Our lives and the world are so changed since

you were here with us.

But not one day has gone by that I haven't thought of you

not one night has passed that you weren't in my prayers

So many things.. a song, a lively little girl, or a pretty

teenager, can still make me feel so sad.

It'll always be that way.

You're in my heart, and part of who I am and what I do.

So sadly missed by her Parents and Loved Ones... Published in Times News on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary