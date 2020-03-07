|
|
In Loving Memory of our Precious Daughter,
Sheree Anne Zeigler,
who was taken from us so suddenly, March 7th, 1977.
I know you're dancing in the sky,
and placing rainbows everywhere.
You're always sending me little signs,
to let me know you're there.
You're watching over me, from Heaven
up above, You are happy...you are free
surrounded in light and love..
You are my Guardian Angel, watching
over me each day. You are always with me,
'cause you never went away..
So sadly missed by her Parents and Loved Ones
Published in Times News on Mar. 7, 2020