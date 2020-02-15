|
|
In memory of our beloved daughter,
Sheree Anne Zeigler, whose birthday anniversary
we remember on February 16th.
I thought of you with love today,
the day that you were born.
I thought about you yesterday, and all the days before.
I think of you in silence, and softly speak your name,
but I only have sweet memories
and your picture in a frame.
Your memory is a treasure from which I'll never part.
God has you in his keeping...but I have you in my heart.
Still sadly missed by her Parents and Loved Ones
Published in Times News on Feb. 15, 2020